France beat Canada to win women’s Rugby World Cup bronze

AUCKLAND: France clinched another women’s Rugby World Cup consolation prize when they thrashed Canada 36-0 in the bronze-medal match in Auckland on Saturday. The French led 22-0 at halftime and scored five tries in a dominant performance ahead of the tournament final at Eden Park between New Zealand and England. Les Bleues have finished third in seven of the nine World Cup tournaments, having never qualified for the final. They came within a whisker of breaking that jinx last week, going down 25-24 in their semi-final against hosts New Zealand. Winger Marine Menager bagged two tries against Canada while the others went to scrumhalf Pauline Bourdon and forwards Madoussou Fall and Annaelle Deshaye. Flyhalf Caroline Drouin kicked 11 points. France leapfrogged Canada to third in the world rankings.