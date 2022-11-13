Myanmar exports over 177,000 tons of corn in October

Myanmar exported over 177,000 tons of corn, earning more than 53 million U.S. dollars in October, the state-run media citing the Ministry of Commerce reported on Saturday. During the period, the country shipped 174,970 tons of corn via sea routes, while it exported 2,870 tons of corn via border gates, it said. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Myanmar has exported most of its goods including corn via sea routes, the Ministry of Commerce’s data showed. The media report said that the country exported its corn to China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Malaysia in October. During the 2020-2021 fiscal year, the country exported 2.3 million tons of corn to foreign countries including China, Thailand, India and Vietnam, it said. In Myanmar, corn is primarily cultivated in Shan, Kachin, Kayah and Kayin states and Mandalay, Sagaing and Magway regions. The Southeast Asian country yields nearly 3 million tons of corn annually, it said.