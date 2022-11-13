COAS lauds troops’ services to nation

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Lahore Garrison as part of his farewell visits and lauded the troop’s services to the nation, the military said on Saturday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the COAS laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ Monument and offered fateha.

“The COAS inaugurated Lahore Garrison Institute for Special Education and visited various school facilities for special children,” it added.

Gen Bajwa also inaugurated state-of-the-art Hockey Arena, where he interacted with veteran hockey legends.

“Youth of Pakistan is our asset and such facilities are must to provide them an enabling environment to achieve excellence in sports,” the ISPR quoted Gen Bajwa as saying.

The army chief interacted with officers and men of Lahore Corps and Pakistan Rangers Punjab.

During his farewell address, the COAS lauded troops for their services to nation in the line of duty despite all odds. He appreciated their professionalism and devotion to the defence of motherland, said the ISPR.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Salman Fayyaz Ghani.

The Army on Thursday put to rest all speculations of yet another extension for the incumbent chief, as the ISPR confirmed that General Bajwa had kicked off farewell visits.

“General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Sialkot and Mangla garrisons as part of his farewell visits to various formations,” read a statement issued by the ISPR.

He appreciated the formations for their excellent performance during various operations, training, and natural calamities. He also advised them to keep serving the nation with zeal and commitment regardless of circumstances.