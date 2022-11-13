MQM-P moves court to freeze LG polls

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Saturday moved the Sindh High Court (SHC) to freeze the local government election until needed amendments are made in relevant laws to invest local bodies with effective powers. The political party in its petition, filed by MQM-P leader Wasim Akhtar in the SHC, said it was imperative to review the legal complications before local government elections. “We should also be heard out as responders in the PTI and JI petitions against the repeated postponement of the local elections,” the MQM-P said in the petition. It said that in light of the Supreme Court’s decision that local bodies could become truly authorised without new legislation. Earlier on Friday, the Sindh cabinet approved delaying local government elections in Karachi Division for another 90 days. It was revealed in a letter from the local government to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The move comes a day after SHC censured the ECP for sitting on the local bodies (LB) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad, warning them against further delay. The proposal for delaying the elections was given go-ahead through a circulation summary. Sindh cabinet took this action by invoking the Sindh Local Government Act, 2013.