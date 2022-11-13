Former spouse awarded death sentence in Wajiha murder case

A Rawalpindi court on Saturday handed down a death sentence and 10 years imprisonment to the ex-husband of US national of Pakistani origin, Wajiha Swati, after finding him guilty in her murder case. Rizwan Habib Bangash had confessed last December to killing his former wife – 47-year-old Wajiha Farooq Swati – and burying her body at his servant’s house in Lakki Marwat. Wajiha Swati had gone missing after arriving in Rawalpindi on Oct 16, 2021 and her body was exhumed by police on December 25. A missing person’s complaint following Wajiha’s disappearance was filed by Abdullah Mehdi Ali, a resident of Hayatabad, Peshawar, who identified himself as the woman’s son. By January 4, 2022, police had arrested six accused in the murder case, including Hurriatullah, the father of Bangash, and Sultan, his servant. The five accused apart from Bangash were charged with aiding and abetting the murder. At Saturday’s hearing, Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, sentenced Hurriatullah and Sultan to seven years in prison each.