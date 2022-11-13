GCU awards co-curricular rolls of honor to 55 students

The Government College University Lahore on Saturday awarded Rolls of Honor to 55 students and medals to 15 for their exceptional performance in co-curricular activities during 2021-22.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Agshar Zaidi along with Prof Dr. Zaheer-ud-Khan awarded the rolls of honor to students on second day of convocation. As many as 2303 degrees are being awarded at the GCU’s 20th convocation which is spread over three days. It includes total 67 PhD degrees and 692 MS/MPhil degrees. As many as five students will also be awarded Roll of Honor for their outstanding achievements in sports during the last academic year.

In his address, VC Prof. Zaidi said the unique grooming of students at GCU is hinged on the wonderful efforts of its co-curricular societies and clubs run by students. “It enhances their leadership abilities and brings to the surface their creative and analytical skills,” he added. He said 92 societies and clubs at GCU cater to diverse activities under the aegis of the GCU Societies’ Board; the students are encouraged to raise significant questions, entertain difference of opinion, form their opinions on the basis of sound arguments, and have tolerance towards the faith, beliefs, religion and ideas of other people.

Distinguished Prof Dr. Zaheer-ud-Khan also congratulated the graduates, saying that “this is just the beginning; you are a star in the making.”

At the concluding session of the convocation, besides degrees and awards, the University will also confer the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Awards upon its ten distinguished alumni from different walks of life to recognize their career-long outstanding work and achievements. PU awards five PhD degrees: Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to scholars in various disciplines.

Punjab University spokesman told media here Saturday that Shahid Murtaza son of Malik Ghulam Murtaza has been awarded Ph.D degree in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Multiple Transgenic Strategies to Control Myzus Persicae Transmitted Potato Leaf Roll Virus in Potato’, Maria Tayyab daughter of Muhammad Tayyab Baig in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Antioxidant Preconditioning of Mesenchymal Stem Cells for Treatment of Damaged Liver’, Neelam Saba daughter of Inayat Baboo in the subject of Biochemistry after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Linkage of Autosomal Recessive Congenital Cataract in Pakistani Families’, Sadia Anwer daughter of Muhammad Anwer in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Science of Ambiguity of the Quran and the Quranic Exegesis (An Analytical Study)’ and Muhammad Zaheer Baber son of Muhammad Rashied in the subject of Persian after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Editing, Annotation and Formulation of Majma-ul-Kamal by Muhammad Ismail Chishti Gujrati’.