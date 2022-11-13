Punjab CM, ADB delegation agree to enhance copperation for Blue Line

A delegation of Asian Development Bank (ADB) headed by Country Director Mr Yong Ye met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi here on Saturday.

During the meeting matters pertaining to progress on the ongoing various projects with the cooperation of ADB in Punjab along with launching Blue Line underground project in Lahore came under discussion.

It was principally decided in the meeting to extend cooperation with regard to the Blue Line underground project between the Punjab government and the Asian Development Bank.

The Country Director of ADB gave assurance to extend cooperation for the Blue Line underground project and the matter relating to Sutlej Corridor Project from Kasur to Bahawalnagar was also discussed.

CM while talking with the Country Director of ADB said, “We are keen to avail the cooperation of Asian Development Bank to launch the Blue Line underground project.”

He further said that ADB was an important partner of the Punjab government and added that he had formulated a plan to run underground train with the cooperation of ADB during his previous tenure.

CM emphasized that Lahore needed underground transport and was in dire need of it at present. He said, “We will be pleased if the ADB provides technical assistance for launching the Blue Line underground project.”

CM highlighted that our government had decided to launch the Blue Line project in order to provide latest and international quality travelling facilities to the people adding that this project would prove to be a milestone for Lahore. Cooperation of ADB with regard to the completion of Thal Canal project would be welcomed and the Punjab government would take every possible step for the early completion of this project, he added.

CM also lauded the cooperation of ADB for the rehabilitation and settlement of the flood affectees. Pervaiz Elahi said, “Our government disbursed Rs 12 billion package for the rehabilitation and settlement of the flood-affected people.”

The country director ADB appreciated that the priorities of the Punjab government. He expressed his desire to enhance further cooperation with the Punjab government. He said, “We will further enhance cooperation with the Punjab government in various projects as well.”

CM orders to improve civic facilities in city: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that the Lahorites would be provided excellent basic facilities and expressed his resolve that all possible resources would be provided to improve civic facilities in the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) schemes.

He was chairing the sixth meeting of the LDA governing body here on Saturday in which the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) had been directed to improve its performance. He said the Wasa would have to keep itself abreast of the latest requirements by shunning its traditional manner in order to timely resolve problems of the citizens. He vowed to transform the Wasa so as to make it a public service institution in a true sense.

The chief minister said that provision of clean water and making betterment in the sewerage system was a fundamental right of people. He warned that no negligence would be tolerated in the provision of clean water and in the installation of sewerage pipelines.

He stopped the Wasa from collecting sewerage charges from mosques and accorded approval to make necessary amendments in the rules and regulations for the construction of new schools.

Approval was granted to make amendments in the rules for the legal advisors, consultants in the Wasa and in the Law firm. He directed to settle the issue relating to the allowance of LDA engineers and accorded approval to upgrade the posts of tube well operators during the meeting.

The tube well operators working in Grade-II would be given Grade 7 while those working in Grade-5 would be given Grade 8. Approval was accorded to ascertain the modus operandi for the promotion of Directors Legal, Recovery, Revenue, Finance and Assistant Director Admn along with granting professional and non- practising allowance to the doctors of LDA.

It was decided during the meeting that sewerage charges would be collected from the private residential schemes according to the new rate. It was declared mandatory to ensure implementation of the rules pertaining to parking and roof gardening in the apartments. Approval was granted to the amended layout plan of the LDA Avenue1. The CM directed to constitute a settlement committee to settle the disputed matters prevailing in the LDA schemes.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Adviser Amir Saeed Rawn, MPA Malik Mukhtar Ahmad, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary to CM GM Sikandar, Members of LDA Governing Body Amir Riaz Qureshi, Tariq Sana Bajwa, the commissioner Lahore division, secretary Local Government, DG LDA and the officials concerned.

CM expresses good wishes for cricket team: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed his good wishes for the Pakistan Cricket team on reaching the T20 World Cup Final and wished them good luck.

In his message, the CM prayed for the victory of the national cricket team and remarked that the Pakistan cricket team had won the 1992 World Cup and now the national cricket team would return to their homeland by winning the World Cup under the leadership of Babar Azam.

He hoped that the Pakistan cricket team would mark the history of 1992 in the historic ground of Melbourne during the T20 World Cup Final match. He said that hopefully the Pakistan cricket team would give rejoice to the nation by defeating the England cricket team in the T20 world Cup Final match, adding that the Pakistani players would fully come up to the expectations of the nation. The CM exhorted the national cricket players to fight to the hilt for clinching the T20 World Cup and would have to display their extraordinary abilities in the batting, bowling and fielding departments.

CM appoints Dr Sumaira as Punjab’s representative in HEC: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has appointed Professor Dr Sumaira Rehman, an eminent educationist and Rector of Superior University, as a representative of Punjab in the Higher Education

Commission (HEC) in recognition of her services. On the direction of the Chief Minister the Punjab government issued the appointment notification of Professor Dr Sumaira Rehman.The chief minister met with her at his office here on Saturday and handed over her appointment notification besides expressing good wishes.

On the occasion, the CM acknowledged that Professor Dr Sumaira Rehman played a pivotal role in promoting entrepreneurship in Punjab and the youth across Pakistan. He lauded Professor Sumaira Rehman for bringing about a revolution in the education system of Punjab through the entrepreneurship programme. He stated that Professor Dr Sumaira Rehman would vibrantly represent the Punjab province in the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and would duly assist the HEC Pakistan to promote entrepreneurship education programme across the country.

Talking on the occasion, Dr Sumaira expressed her resolve to prepare such a talented youth having innovative ideas who would not only be given employments but would also play their robust role to strengthen the national economy. Dr Sumaira Rehman underscored that diverting the youth towards the knowledge- based economy in the educational institutions can certainly drive the country out of the prevailing economic crisis. She highlighted that only such countries were making rapid progress in the global world which were playing a distinctive role in the knowledge-based economy.