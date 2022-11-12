Ali Sarfaraz Hussain appointed new DG NAB Lahore

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has appointed Ali Sarfaraz Hussain as its new director general.

On the chairman of the NAB’s directives, a notification for the appointment of Ali Sarfaraz Hussain, a grade 20 officer in the Pakistan Administrative Service, was released on Saturday.

Hamza Nehal Tariq, the deputy director of NAB, issued the notification.

The NAB has been delegated Ali Sarfaraz’s services by the federal government for a period of three years.

Ali Sarfaraz will replace Mirza Sultan Muhammad Saleem who was removed from the DG NAB Lahore post on Friday.

Mirza Sultan Saleem had been ordered by the NAB chairman to report to the NAB Headquarters in Islamabad.