Nawaz’s love is source of confidence and inspiration for me: Shehbaz

Nawaz Sharif, according to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is not only his older brother but has also continued to serve as a source of support for him all of his life. He claimed that Nawaz’s love for him gave him courage and inspiration.

The PTI long march and the appointment of the new army chief, as the current COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa is retiring on November 29, were among the important topics that Prime Minister Shehbaz discussed with PML-N supremo and his elder sibling Nawaz Sharif on Thursday after concluding his trip to Egypt.

PM Shehbaz met with Nawaz Sharif yesterday and is scheduled to leave today for Pakistan.

In his tweet, Prime Minister Shehbaz wrote: “Mian Nawaz Sharif is not just my leader and my elder brother but also someone who has been a pillar of strength for me throughout my life. His affection & love is a source of confidence and inspiration for me.”

PM Shehbaz visited Hasan Nawaz’s office in London on Friday and held a meeting with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Party Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Hussain Nawaz Sharif, and his son Salman Shehbaz were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, the prime minister discussed the issue of the appointment of a new army chief.

At the end of the meeting, Shahbaz said that the issue of the appointment of the army chief was constitutional and it would be resolved as per the constitutional procedure.