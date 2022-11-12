LHC refuses request to halt PTI’s long march

The Lahore High Court on Friday disposed of a petition filed for immediately stopping Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march.

LHC’s Justice Jawad Hassan heard the petition filed by Naeem Mir, an official of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Pakistan.

The court rejected the request and issued notices to the concerned quarters and sought their replies by the next date of the hearing. The court also sought replies from relevant quarters by November 14 on a plea against the long march and subsequent protests which allegedly “ruined the life and liberty of the business community”.

As proceedings commenced, Justice Jawad Hassan remarked that under Article 16, every political party has the right of peaceful protest. “I have passed an order of demonstration for December 13, 2021. It is everyone’s right, the protesters will not disturb you, you are seeking orders to stop the long march from those who have the authority to do so,” Justice Jawad remarked.

“Don’t waste time,” he said, adding that “we had also handed in a decision about the demonstration of Maryam Nawaz,” Justice Hassan remarked further.

The petitioner had also requested the court that respondents (federation through its interior ministry, government of Punjab through its chief secretary, Inspector General of Police and others) be directed to take steps for the betterment of the law and order situation in the country and make arrangements for lawful demonstration by political parties till the final decision of this petition.

The petitioner submitted that after the assassination attempt on Imran, the lives of thousands are at stake and contended that there will be anarchy in the country if the political parties are not restrained from staging protests and long marches.