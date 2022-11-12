Farewell visits: COAS hails devotion of troops in service of motherland

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited Multan and interacted with officers and men of Multan Garrison. While interacting with strike formations’ troops, the COAS commended their extraordinary professional competence and devotion to duty in the service of motherland, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said. Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Southern Command, Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti. Friday’s trip comes a day after the army chief undertook a similar farewell tour to Peshawar the other day. The army chief is set to complete his extended term later this month.