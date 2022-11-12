Opening blocked roads admin’s duty: IHC

An Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Friday said whether roads were blocked by a protest sit-in or shipping containers, it was the city administration’s responsibility to unblock them. Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani gave these remarks during the hearing of a petition against PTI leader Zahid Akbar’s arrest and his subsequent placement in a sub-jail. “Numerous cases are registered by police on behalf of the state, their hearings go on, and governments change; however, action can only be taken when a wrongdoing has been done,” the court said. The IHC ordered the law enforcement agency to let PTI leader Zahid Akbar walk free. Justice Kayani read out the judgement minutes after reserving it. A week ago, police picked up Akbar from his house in the federal capital on charges of plotting to vandalise the metro bus station. During the hearing, the court asked the public prosecutor why was Akbar arrested and kept in sub-jail. The prosecutor replied that the SHO Industrial Area had reported the said person was talking about a “burn and siege” campaign. Responding to this, Justice Kayani asked did any such incident happen in Islamabad. The prosecutor replied, “No sir, no such incident came to pass in the capital so far”.