Islamabad traders move IHC against PTI sit-in plans

The traders of Islamabad on Friday moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) proposed sit-in and road blockades in the federal capital ahead of it.

The petition stated that the protests were being staged in the federal capital at regular intervals since the change of government in April.

It added that PTI’s proposed long march has caused the roads to be blocked.

Explaining the hardships faced by the businessmen due to demonstrations, the petitioner added that the fundamental rights of the citizens were also being affected.

The traders have pleaded with the court to direct government to ensure smooth traffic flow along with instructing PTI to stage protest outside Islamabad.

The interior minister joint secretary will appear before the IHC on Monday.