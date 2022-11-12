Three judges elevated to SC take oath

The three newly-appointed judges of the Supreme Court (SC) took oath at the swearing-in ceremony on Friday following their elevation from high courts to the top court.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial administered the oath of office to Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Shahid Waheed, and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi. Judges of the SC, representatives of the Bar Council, senior lawyers, law officers, judicial officers, and staff as well as the families of the three judges attended the swearing-in ceremony.

After the oath-taking, the total number of judges in the apex court has increased to 15. Two seats remain vacant. It should be noted that President Dr Arif Alvi approved the appointment of the said judges in the SC a few days ago. Meanwhile, President Alvi administered the oath of office to Justice Aamer Farooq as chief justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday. The oath-taking ceremony took place at the Aiwan-e-Sadr and was attended by senior judges and government officials. Justice Aamer Farooq, the senior most judge of IHC, is the sixth chief justice of the Islamabad High Court.