AIOU organizes seminar on reconstruction of religious thoughts in Islam

A national seminar on “Reconstruction of Religious Islamic Thoughts in Islam” was organized by Allama Iqbal Open University under the auspices of Iqbal Chair on Tasawuf and Muslim Thoughts.

The event was presided over by the Professor Muhammad Rafiq Tahir, In charge Centre of Excellence, while the President of the Iqbal Chair, Professor Fateh Muhammad Malik was the keynote speaker.

Among the other speakers were Professor Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir, Chairman of Urdu Department, Dr. Arshad Mahmood Nashad and Dr. Abdul Basit Mujahid.

The students and teachers of Federal College of Education also participated in the seminar.

While giving a lecture on the topic of Reconstruction of Religious Thoughts in Islam, Professor Fateh Muhammad Malik said that Iqbal’s ideas and sermons are available in Urdu, Persian, Punjabi and other languages, they need to be read and understood.

He clarified the difference between West and East from Iqbal’s point of view and declared western science as our lost asset. He said that there came a time when we fell asleep and these sciences of ours were taken away by the westerners, we became careless, and they started to advance our sciences. Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik said that a joint struggle is required to make this country, as conceived by Quaid and Iqbal.

Muhammad Rafiq Tahir said that the spirit of love and devotion to Allama Muhammad Iqbal is present in all the eastern countries. If there is less somewhere, that’s in Pakistan. He further said that there was a need to highlight the love of Iqbal and the spirit of patriotism in Pakistan.

Prof Dr. Zia Ul Qayyum, Vice Chancellor AIOU, tried to fulfill this need by establishing a Centre of Excellence with three chairs, one of which is the Iqbal Chair.