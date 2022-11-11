483 health centres sealed in KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission in its quarterly report, said that 4752 health centres were inspected across the province out of which 483 health centres were sealed due to various reasons.

The report issued here Friday said that show-cause notices were served to 161 health centres, adding that there are 87,811 registered health centers in the province out of which 1,711 were registered during this quarter.

It said that licenses were issued to 10 hospitals and 15 clinical laboratories. Similarly crackdown was initiated against quacks and an online complaint management system was introduced to register public complaints against quackery.

It further said that the health care commission also started different trainings to improve the standard of the hospitals and conducted training courses at 15 hospitals.

793 hospitals providing free treatment through Health Card: The Punjab government has allocated 793 public and private hospitals for free treatment of patients through Sehat Sahulat Program in the province. According to the data shared by the Punjab Health Department here on Friday, about 183 government and 610 private hospitals have been empaneled for treatment through Sehat Sahulat Program.

So far, 580,000 patients got Dialysis treatment through the program free of charge while 59900 patients got treatment of Coronary Angiography, 58900 women had normal delivery, 240,000 women got free cesarean operation facility through the Sehat card. As per the record, 39100 Hernia surgery, 40800 citizens received chemotherapy, 30,000 people went through angioplasty and 190,800 patients received eye surgery through Sehat card.

Mother, child health week to be held in Balochistan from 14-19 Nov: National Program for Lady Health Workers Balochistan Coordinator Doctor Sami Kakar on Friday said that the Lady Health Workers Program, with the support of UNICEF, would organize mother and child health week from November 14 to 19 across the province. During the week various programs will be organized in all the districts, he expressed these views while addressing a meeting of DHOs and the administration of all districts of Balochistan.

Dr. Sami Kakar said that the National Program for Lady Health Workers was working on various programs regarding mother and child health in Balochistan. Children up to 5 years of age will be vaccinated with polio drops while mothers will be vaccinated against various diseases, he said.

He said that during this week the children would also be given stomach worm pills and the children would be able to avoid various complications. Dr. Sami Kakar said that during the health week, walks and seminars would be organized in all districts in which people belonging to different schools of thought would participate.

He said that teams have been formed to monitor the health week which would visit all the districts to review the activities while special attention would be given to the flood-affected areas.