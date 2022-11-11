HESCO will have its own transformer repair workshop by June 2023: minister

Federal Minister for Energy, Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan, on Friday informed the National Assembly that Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) will have its own transformer repair workshop by June 2023.

The ministry has issued directions in this regard and the work has been started, said the minster responding to a question raised by MNA Salahuddin. The minister said that HESCO during fiscal year 2020-21 spent 98.722 million on repair maintenance of transformers and during 2021-22 spent 175.899 million rupees while repairing 841 transformers.

He informed that he visited Hyderabad on the direction of Prime Minister and spent five days during early time of floods in Sindh and was shocked to know about the issues regarding repair of transformers in Hyderabad.

He told the house that HESCO had made an agreement for repair of transformers with three private companies and these companies following the guidelines of PPMS about repair and maintenance perform their job.

Unfortunately, in some of the areas people collect funds for repair and maintenance of transformers in this region and get them repaired through private vendors without following guidelines, he told the house.

He said, his ministry has issued clear directions to HESCO to establish their own repair workshop before 30th June 2023.

About low voltage, the minister said that his ministry has already issued directions to make earthing of all transformers across the country along with balancing all three phases of transformer for ensuring provision of full voltage to the consumers.