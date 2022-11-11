Verstappen leads call for overhaul of sprint race format

SAO PAULO: Max Verstappen on Friday led calls for a reform of ‘sprint races’ next season and described them as ‘not that much fun’. The two-time world champion, who won last year’s sprint at Sao Paulo and has won both previous ones this season, spoke out while talking to reporters ahead of this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos. “I’m not a big fan of it because I feel like we don’t really race,” he said. “We get a few points, but you also know you can’t really race because the main race is where you really get the points. And it’s not really that much fun for me.” This weekend’s sprint race at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix will take place on Saturday (today) and will offer points as well as setting the grid for Sunday’s (tomorrow) full race. “I know that we’ll have six next year,” the Dutchman said. “We can come up with things to discuss if we want to do it in a different way, maybe to make it a bit more exciting, at least for me.” He was backed by Haas driver Kevin Magnussen who said that the format needed revising.