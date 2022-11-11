Many Hollywood actors want to go on date with me, claims Meera

Meera Khan, a well-known Pakistani actress and model, is best known for her off-screen antics and controversies.

Meera Jee revealed in a recent interview with Fame Pakistan that many Hollywood actors wanted to date her.

The host asked Meera Jee, 45, who her current favourite Hollywood actor is.

She responded that she doesn’t have a favourite, despite the fact that many Hollywood actors wanted to date her.

In response, she said that she doesn’t have any specific favourite although many Hollywood actors wanted to date her.

She said that there was an Italian actor Michelle Morrone who approached her and DM her on her Instagram account and wanted to date her.

“I got nervous as I have never dated a guy”, said Meera.

Michelle Morrone is known for his film 365 days.

Meera was then asked if she watched the hit movie Legend of Maula Jatt and what she thought about it.

Meera said: “Yes I have watched the movie, it was really good and I enjoyed it a lot”.

She said that she liked the character of Fawad Khan but criticized the Punjabi accent of Mahira Khan.

“Mahira Khan’s Punjabi accent was terrible in Mula Jatt, I could have done a more amazing job”, said Meera.