Twitter reactivates gray check mark for official accounts

The CEO of Twitter has opted to go back to the old grey check mark for verified accounts following Elon Musk’s hotly contested attempt to change the Twitter accounts’ verification system to a paid two-tier model.

In a tweet from yesterday, Musk announced the change, citing the removal of too many “corrupt old Blue’verification’ checkmarks” as the cause. Twitter’s blue checkmarks were previously available for $7.99/month, which encouraged users to create phoney accounts that impersonated companies and individuals.

The grey checks would be reinstated for “government and commercial entities to begin with,” according to Twitter product lead Esther Crawford, who made that statement just this week. Some of the brands that have regained their grey checkmarks on the social platform include Coca-Cola, Twitter, Wired, and Ars Technica.

San Francisco: Elon Musk’s ownership of Twitter descended ever deeper into chaos on Thursday as key security executives resigned from the platform, drawing a sharp warning from US regulators.

The walkouts came a day after the turbulent launch of new features introduced by Tesla and SpaceX owner Musk following his $44 billion buyout of the influential messaging app. Musk on Thursday warned employees that the site was burning dangerously through cash, raising the specter of bankruptcy if the situation was not turned around.

“I’ve made the hard decision to leave Twitter,” tweeted chief security officer Lea Kissner, who reportedly stepped down with other key privacy or security executives.

In the most extraordinary exit, US media reported that Yoel Roth, the site’s head of trust and safety stepped down just a day after staunchly defending Musk’s content moderation policy to advertisers.