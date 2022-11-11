One of the leading hospitals of Pakistan, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad is working without a forensic laboratory to determine the causes of accidental deaths, while forensic science laboratory experts have also not been appointed in the hospital on Friday.

The concerned people have raised eyebrows after it has been learnt that the biggest hospital in the federal capital is running without any forensic laboratory and forensic experts in this modern age.

The serious and accidental cases are referred to Lahore due to the lack of skilled medico-legal officers.

In the meantime, Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel, in a media interaction, also confirmed the absence of the forensic laboratory in the hospital while assuring that it will be set up in the hospital shortly.

A letter, on the other side, written to the concerned authorities regarding the non-appointment of forensic experts came into the light.

It has been revealed in the letter that instead of addressing reforms in the medico-legal department in the past, the department was run by unqualified medical officers.

The letter’s text also states that there is no qualified medico-legal officer in the medico-legal department and none of the officers have done Post-Graduation in Forensic Medicine.

It is important to note that only Post Graduation in Forensic Medicine can be appointed as Medicolegal Officer.

Similarly, the sources also revealed that a letter was sent to the PIMS Medical Director regarding the appointment of forensic experts by the Additional MLO in February 2022, but in vain.

There are forensic experts in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Hyderabad but none are present in PIMS. Consequently, the samples are sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Lahore due to the lack of forensic experts in PIMS.

Moreover, it should be highlighted that the lack of a forensic lab and experts was the primary cause of the reports’ delays in the murder cases of Arshad Sharif and Sara Inam.

Another reason for the delay in Noor Muqaddam and other crucial cases is the non-diagnostic and non-laboratory nature of the forensic experts.

The sources have raised concern over the loss of evidence due to a shortage of forensic science laboratories and specialists.