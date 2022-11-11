Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan – 11 Nov 2022, other currencies

As currency dealers took positions in Friday’s interbank trading, the US dollar started the day cautiously against the Pakistani rupee.

According to the foreign exchange, the dollar was trading at Rs221.50 after gaining eight paisas.

A day earlier, the US dollar ended the day at Rs221.42 down by 23 paisas.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), USD to PKR buying exchange rate was Rs221.5 as per Pakistan’s Interbank’ and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar was PKR 222.

While, in the ‘open market’, the US dollar was being traded between Rs225.5 to Rs227.75.

Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan