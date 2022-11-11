Daily Times

Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan – 11 Nov 2022, other currencies

Web Desk

As currency dealers took positions in Friday’s interbank trading, the US dollar started the day cautiously against the Pakistani rupee.

According to the foreign exchange, the dollar was trading at Rs221.50 after gaining eight paisas.

A day earlier, the US dollar ended the day at Rs221.42 down by 23 paisas.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), USD to PKR buying exchange rate was Rs221.5 as per Pakistan’s Interbank’ and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar was PKR 222.

While, in the ‘open market’, the US dollar was being traded between Rs225.5 to Rs227.75.

Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING
11Nov 22 PKR 221.5 PKR 222
Other Major Currencies rate as per Pakistan’s Open market:
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
CNY  China Yuan CNY 30.61 30.86
EUR  Euro EUR 239 241.4
JPY  Japanese Yen JPY 1.5 1.55
SAR  Saudi Riyal SAR 62.5 63.1
AED  U.A.E Dirham AED 64.7 65.3
GBP  UK Pound Sterling GBP 274 276.7

