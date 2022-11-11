Kenyan journalist concerned at Arshad Sharif’s autopsy report

A Kenyan journalist, Brian Obuya, has raised objection to the Pakistani anchorperson Arshad Sharif’s autopsy report.

Taking to Twitter, he stated: Reports allege that Arshad Sharif was tortured for three hours. While an autopsy can reveal torture, it cannot tell the duration of the torture. Such an attempt makes it unbelievable. Part of Sharif’s fingernails were retained during the first autopsy for DNA. As shown in the excerpt.