The majority of the country is expected to see dry weather over the next 12 hours.

However, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir are predicted to experience sporadic showers, wind, and thunderstorms with snow over hilly areas.

Temperatures in a few significant cities this morning:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad nine degree centigrade, Lahore eighteen, Karachi twenty-two, Peshawar twelve, Quetta and Murree six and Gilgit four degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla while dry in Jammu, partly cloudy and cloudy weather in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar four degree centigrade, Jammu fourteen, Leh minus two, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramulla five and Anantnag six degree centigrade.