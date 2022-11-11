Hania harassed by mob in Gujranwala

A massive mob aggressively intimidated actor Hania Aamir in Gujranwala recently. The “Ishqiya” star visited the city to make a professional appearance but a crowd of male fans swarmed her after she was heading back home. The “Mere Humsafar” actress had to be helped by male escorts after a large group of fans mobbed her and her friends. Charged fans can also be seen pushing her and misbehaving with her as some shoved each other while others attempted to grope her too. As fans desperately tried to click pictures, Hania fortunately managed to escape in her car.