Abby confirms Nick Cannon is the father of her third baby, his 12th

Any day now, Abby De La Rosa is preparing to welcome her third baby with Nick Cannon.?

Earlier this year, the DJ-who shares 16-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion with the Nickelodeon alum-announced she was pregnant with her third child. And though Abby has continued to share adorable family photos with Nick, she has not publicly confirmed the paternity of her baby-until now.

In a reshared Instagram Story posted on Nov. 8 that read, “1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years, be careful,” Abby wrote, “Damn! Lol, 1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick…I see no lies, smh. Y’all be safe out there.”

Abby’s cheeky social media post hinting at the news comes days after Nick confirmed he would soon be welcoming his second child with model Alyssa Scott, which marks as his eleventh child overall.

In July 2021, Nick welcomed son Zen with Alyssa. Five months later, Nick and Alyssa shared that Zen passed away of brain cancer. The Wild N’ Out star is also dad to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; and 5-year-old son, Golden, 22-month-old daughter, Powerful and 1-month-old, Rise, with Brittany Bell. Nick also shares 4-month-old son, Legend, with Bre Tiesi; and 1-month-old daughter Onyx with model LaNisha Cole.

Ahead of their latest arrival, Abby opened up about her relationship with the actor, noting that he brought a “freeing vibe” to her life when they began dating.

“Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids,” she said on the Lovers and Friends podcast in September. “I’m excited for my kids to grow up and be like, ‘Mom and Dad, y’all did it your way. And I love that.'”