Rupee gains 23 paisas against dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Thursday appreciated by 23 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading to close at Rs 221.42 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 221.65. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the US dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 225.4 and Rs 225.6 respectively. The price of the Euro against the rupee decreased by 07 paisas to close at Rs 221.69 against the previous close of Rs 221.76. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.51, whereas an increase of Rs2 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 252.48 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 254.48. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham decreased by 06 paisas to close at Rs 60.28 and Saudi Riyal by Rs 10 paisas to close at Rs 58.88.