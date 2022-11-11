Tiger Woods to return to golf at Hero World Challenge

WASHINGTON: Tiger Woods said Thursday he would be returning to action at the Hero World Challenge in what will be the golf great’s first tournament since the British Open in July. The 15-time major champion posted a Twitter message confirming his involvement in the 20-man tournament, where he is the host, at the Albany course in the Bahamas, from December 1-4. Woods, a five-time winner of the event, is joined by American compatriot Kevin Kisner and England’s Tommy Fleetwood in completing the field. “I am excited to announce that I will be in the field for this year’s #HeroWorldChallenge,” Woods said. This week has seen Woods caddying for son Charlie this week and he recently said he intended to take part in ‘The Match’, a 12-hole exhibition, with Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on December 10 in what could be a busy finish to a restricted 2022 schedule following his recovery from a career-threatening car crash. Woods missed the cut at this year’s British Open at St Andrews, having twice won the sport’s oldest major at the Scottish course in 2000 and 2005. The 46-year-old has appeared in just three professional tournaments this year, all of them majors.