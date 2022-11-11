Spain to send two more air defence systems to Ukraine

Spain is to send Ukraine two more HAWK surface-to-air missile launchers on top of the four it has already dispatched to counter the Russian invasion, the Spanish government said Thursday. “Two extra launchers will be sent” following a request from NATO, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said. Madrid at the start of the month said it was sending anti-missile and air defence systems, including four HAWK missile launchers and an Aspide surface-to-air missile system. “We are firmly committed to Ukraine because we understand that it is exercising its legitimate right to self-defence,” Robles said. Her ministry said that 64 members of the Ukrainian military would be trained in the central Spanish city of Toledo from next week on deactivating explosives, mine clearance and sharpshooting. Twenty-one other Ukrainian soldiers are being trained to handle 105/14 howitzers in the southern city of Almeria, it added, and another 19 have learnt how to use the Aspide air defence system. The ministry says Spain is to train around 400 Ukrainian soldiers every two months. Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine in February and Western countries have since rushed military aid to support Kyiv’s forces.