Imran’s bail extended

An anti-terrorism court on Thursday extended PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s bail till November 21 in a case against violence during protests. A terror case had been registered against the PTI leadership – including party chairman Imran Khan and secretary-general Asad Umar – and 100 other party workers for alleged violence during the protests. Protests were sparked across the country following the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to disqualify Khan and ruling that the PTI chairman is no more a member of the National Assembly. Ten offenses, including a section of the Anti-Terrorism Act, had been added to the case registered at Sagjani police station on police’s behalf The court also accepted the PTI leader’s request for exemption from court appearance on medical grounds. Meanwhile, the court also accepted bail of PTI leader Raja Khurram Nawaz, restricting police from arresting him till November 14. An application has also been moved before Justice of Peace Wazirabad for the registration of a first information report (FIR) regarding the assassination attempt on Imran Khan as per his version.The plea stated that the petitioner is an eye-witness of the occurrence and he is not only a close blood relative of the “critically injured” former PM Imran but also the general-secretary of PTI Lahore chapter. “His presence at the site of occurrence, on top of the container can be verified from the various videos that are circulating on social media.”

The complainant/petitioner furnished straightforward, accurate, true details of the events without any exaggeration, free form falsehood or false implication on which respondents simply took no action for a noticeable period from 03.11.22 till 07.11.22 “till the kind intervention of the Honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan”.

The petitioner implored the court to direct the respondents (police officials) to register FIR of the Wazirabad incident “on the basis of complaint submitted by petitioner without any further delay”.