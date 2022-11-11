AIOU inks MoU with PAF

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony was held between Allama Iqbal Open University and Provost Training School, (PAF) regarding allotment of quota for admissions of Post Graduate Diploma Program in Criminology for PAF officers yesterday.

The ceremony was presided over by Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood, Dean Faculty of Education while Air Commodore, Maqsood Akhtar represented the Provost Training School team, a press release on Thursday said.

According to the agreement, Allama Iqbal Open University will allocate a special quota for Post Graduate Diploma (Criminology) admissions for the students of Provost Training School and also review the criminology courses along with the school management, teachers, officers and experts.

The Provost Training School will enroll officers as per the dedicated slots in PGD Criminology for PAF officers. According to the agreement, exchange of faculty, conducting joint research activities, publication of research, educational materials along with the exchange of knowledge and sharing of training facilities are included in the agreement.

The documents of the agreement were signed by Raja Umar Younis, Registrar AIOU and Air Commodore Maqsood Akhtar of PAF. Speaking on the occasion, Maqsood Akhtar said that there is a need for theory along with practical in criminology and policing, and AIOU will fulfill the need.