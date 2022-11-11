CM approves installation of automated umbrellas at shrines compounds

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has approved installation of automated umbrellas at the compounds of shrines of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) and Hazrat Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar (RA).

While chairing a meeting at his office on Thursday, the CM ordered for completing the water supply scheme at Data Darbar in two weeks.

He was told that a 1500-foot-long water supply line, out of a total of four thousand feet, had been replaced while the rest of the work was underway.

He also approved construction of a multi-storey parking plaza, which would be linked with Data Darbar’s basement through an underground passage. It would also be linked through an overhead bridge for pedestrians. Visitors, parking their vehicles in the parking plaza would use the overhead bridge to cross the road, and a modern security system would be installed in the parking plaza.

The CM announced that remodeling and surface-lifting of Data Darbar Chowk would be done and added that the initial plan for upgradation of Darbar Hazrat Baba Farid Ganj Shakar had also been chalked out.

He ordered for early completion of provision of facilities for visitors including upgradation of a dispensary and almonry of Darbar Fariduddin Ganj Shakar.

Provision of facilities at Darbar Baba Hazrat Mouj Darya would be completed soon, he added and said that funds for special allowance announced for the Auqaf Department employees had been released.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Auqaf Syed Rafaqat Ali Gilani and others attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) composed of Rector Dr Jonathan, former rector Dr James A. Tebbe, Registrar Dr Nayer Fardows, Dr Alexander John Malik and Dr Matthew met Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office.

Speaking on the occasion, CM termed FCC one of the best institutions whose students have brought laurels home in every field. Free education is given up to graduation level in Punjab to ensure that needy students could fully benefit from modern educational opportunities; he said and added that the educational facilities will be further improved while ensuring that educational schemes will be completed on a priority basis. Alongside this, strict punishments are being enacted to overcome the drug menace in educational institutions, he mentioned and stated that the educational role of every private institution, including the FCC, is valuable, and their problems would be resolved. An education taskforce has also been established to improve the performance of colleges, universities and education boards, he further said.

Dr James Tebbe appreciated the role played by Parvez Elahi in setting up higher education institutions as he had also introduced important educational reforms during the previous tenure.

Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary GM Sikandar, secretaries of finance and higher education departments and others were also present.