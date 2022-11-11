MoU prepared to ensure 100pc identification of dead bodies in hospitals

An MoU has been prepared to ensure 100 per cent identification of unidentified dead bodies in government hospitals of Punjab. This was informed during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Secretary Health Punjab Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, here on Thursday. During the meeting, the Health secretary reviewed the MoU draft for identification of unidentified bodies in government hospitals.

On the occasion, he said that along with the Health Department, Police and Home Department were the main stakeholders in the identification of dead bodies in government hospitals. He said that after the MoU, biometric counters would be set up in every government hospital of the province by the NADRA. The Department of Specialized Health and Medical Education and the Department of Primary and Secondary Health would appoint the focal person for the implementation of the identification process, he said.

He told the meeting that under the MOU, the identification card of the unidentified bodies in all the government hospitals of Punjab would be more integrated. The Secretary said that Police and Home departments would also appoint focal persons to identify the dead bodies in public hospitals. He said that identification of abandoned bodies in government hospitals would play an important role in securing the data and support would also be provided in medico-legal cases in the government hospitals of the province.