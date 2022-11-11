Baligh presides over Iqbal’s poetry recitation competition

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman presided over Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal’s poetry recitation competition to mark 145th birth anniversary of the visionary poet at the Darbar Hall of the Governor’s House, here on Thursday.

The poetry recitation competition was held to highlight life, work and philosophy of Dr. Allama Iqbal during the month of November in line with the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Former Governor Sindh Lieutenant General (Retd.) Moinuddin Haider, Vice Chancellor Government College University (GCU) Lahore, Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi and students from various universities attended the ceremony.

Students from six universities including Government College University (GCU), Lahore, University of Management and Technology (UMT), King Edward Medical University (KEMU), Punjab University, Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) and Education University, Lahore participated in the competition.

Addressing the ceremony, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the Poet of the East, was epitome of knowledge and wisdom and his poetry and writings were an essence of Islamic teachings, adding, Allama Iqbal gave the message of hope in his writings and poetry.

The Governor Punjab said the students should not only read the writings and poetry of Allama Muhammad Iqbal but also make it the guiding principle of their lives. He said they should focus on positive things and spread hope and inculcate in themselves the qualities of truthfulness, justice and courage as envisioned by Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

GCU Lahore team secured first position in the poetry recitation competition while UMT and KEMU team managed second and third positions respectively.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman distributed cash prizes and certificates of appreciation among the students.