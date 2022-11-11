UNHRC urged to suspend India’s membership for HR violations

Mushaal Mullick Chairperson Peace and Culture Organisation demanded that UN human rights council (UNHRC) should suspend India’s membership to the council, for its failure to address the key human rights concerns expressed by United Nations and the OIC during third Universal Periodic Review (UPR).

Mushaal, wife of senior hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, in a statement, on Thursday said that only international sections can make India answerable, said a press release.

Despite strong protests from human rights organizations including the United Nations and the OIC, the Indian Government has failed to address the key human rights concerns expressed during third the UPR, she added.

She appreciated over two hundred civil society groups for raising concerns over the worsening situation in IIOJK and the world should take steps to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the wishes of the people of Kashmir.

Mushaal further said that the Narandra Modi led Indian government crossed all limits of brutalities and fascism; hence the world powers and human rights organizations should have to come forwards to stop the ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri people.

She said that the Indian government was violating all international norms, conventions, and obligations in the occupied valley with complete impunity sans any fear from the world powers because of their common commercial interests as Indian being the largest business center.

The hurriyat leader went on to say that India was miss-using anti-terror laws against people of political dissent, human rights defenders and journalist, demanding the rights watchdogs to join their hands to hold the Indian government accountable and ask the government to address key human rights issues that have been neglected for too long.

Mushaal said that the world powers and UN bodies should press Indian government to reverse 5TH August unlawful action, because it was not only in sheer violation of the spirit of the Geneva conventions but also against UNSC resolutions on Kashmir.

She stated that colonial-era tactics such as criminalizing freedom of expression and opinion, reprisals against human rights defenders and civil society activists were being used as a tool to suppress the voices of dissent in the occupied valley.

The Chairperson appealed that the international community should press the fascist Indian government to repeal all draconian laws, release political prisoners, and human rights defenders and give access to the UN special rapporteur and other mandate holders to IIOJK to assess the situation on the ground.

Mushaal demanded that Indian government should allow UN fact-finding missions to the occupied valley to investigate ongoing and past human rights violations.

The chairperson said that the UN human rights council should take strong note of the Indian noncompliance and its arrogant attitude towards UN human rights machinery as the occupied valley has been turned into a slaughter house but the world adopted a policy of total disregard.

She said that time was ripe the world powers and human rights organization should come out of sweet slumber and stop the Indian government to from committing war crimes and to resolve resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per the UN agreed formula.