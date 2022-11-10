Pakistan seizes Indian boat, arrests six fishermen

Personnel of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Thursday arrested six Indian fishermen for illegally hunting in Pakistan’s territorial waters.

The PMSA spokesperson said that the fishermen boarded on the Indian boat “Krupa” were fishing illegally inside ​​Pakistani waters in violation of maritime law.

However, their boat was taken into custody and the six fishermen in it were detained.

Likewise, the seized boat and the six fishermen on board were handed over to the police for further legal action after initial investigation, according to PMSA spokesperson.