Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza officially divorced now?

Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis player Sania Mirza are getting divorced. India media claims that close acquaintances of the couple allege that they have already made the decision to separate and that just formalities remain until the paperwork is completed.

Malik is currently in Pakistan working as an analyst for A Sports during the T20 World Cup, while Sania is currently in Dubai. Sania recently shared a photo on Instagram that confirmed the rumours of their breakup. Initially, these appeared to be rumours, but now a close friend of the couple has admitted that the divorce would happen shortly, according to a Zee News Hindi report.

The divorce is underway, according to a team member of Shoaib Malik’s management division, who was quoted in another source at the same time. “Yes, their divorce has been finalised. I can confirm that they have separated but I can’t say any more than that “An individual who was a member of Malik’s management group in Pakistan was quoted by InsideSport.

Earlier, Sania had posted a cryptic Instagram post where she wrote: “The moments that get me through the hardest days.”

It should be noted that Sania’s Instagram account no longer contains pictures of Shoaib Malik. In the most recent update, there are hardly any images left that contain his photographs. Where do broken hearts go? was another Instagram Story update by Sania Mirza. ”. That story also quickly went popular online.

Recently, Sania and Shoaib celebrated the birthday of their son Izhaan together. In order to be there for their kid on his special day, Malik had travelled from Pakistan to Dubai. Even photos from the birthday party were posted by Shoaib.

There were no rumours of the couple’s impending divorce back then. However, Sania’s few articles and anecdotes had started the conversation about the split.