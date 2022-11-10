Imran urged to postpone long march for MDCAT exams

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has requested in letter to PTI Chairman Imran Khan that the former ruling party’s long march be put off till 4 p.m. on November 13 in order to accommodate the MDCAT, which is planned for that day.

The MDCAT exam has already been postponed by two months, and the new deadline was just announced. As of last Saturday, when PMC released a statement confirming that the test will be held as scheduled, rumours regarding its cancellation had finally stopped circulating.

PMC President Lt Col (retd) Ghulam Shabbir, in his letter, highlighted the delay, adding that if the test is delayed further, the school year for students will be wasted.

He also noted that students and their parents are worried about reaching exam centres due to protests in Punjab.

Considering these factors, the PMC chief requested the PTI chief to postpone the long march till 4pm on November 13.

Long march resumes from attack site today

As the time for PTI’s long march to resume approaches, the party’s central leaders Wednesday resolved to continue marching from the same spot in Wazirabad where the party chairman Imran Khan was injured during an attempted assassination.

PTI, during a meeting presided by Khan in Lahore, decided that the “Haqeeqi Azadi” march would move toward Rawalpindi from the spot following a public gathering.

In a statement, the PTI said the party’s leaders from Faisalabad and other parts of the country would advance toward Rawalpindi in groups, while more convoys will reach the city in the third week of November.

The party’s briefing stated that a three-member probe committee would be formed by tomorrow, which will provide an investigation done by local police to the joint investigation team.

Following its meeting, the PTI stated that the party only has one demand: elections should be conducted as soon as possible. The party has also demanded all assemblies be dissolved and a way for immediate elections be paved across the four provinces.

During the meeting, party members also passed a resolution in favour of Khan, while all elected members of PTI in the Centre, four provinces, as well as Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan altogether would request the Supreme Court to register a first information report (FIR) against the attack on their party chief.