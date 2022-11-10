The Legend of Maula Jatt becomes highest grossing Punjabi film—$7.8m in 4 weeks

According to Maula Jatt’s official Instagram account, The Legend of Maula Jatt became highest grossing Punjabi film globally and made $7.8 million at the global box office in the first four weeks of its release.

TJOMJ Executive Producer Ammara Hikmat, director Bilal Lashari and other cast members Fawad Khan, Gohar Rasheed, and Humaima Malick shared the post and commented, “we are here to make history.”

Earlier, Information Minister Murriyum Aurangzeb said, “Delighted with the unprecedented success of ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ in Pakistan & abroad. It is a testament to Pakistan’s filmmaking talent. The govt is supporting Pakistani filmmakers to reach their potential. Everyone in the Pakistan film industry must play their part too.”

