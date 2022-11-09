Shehbaz in London on ‘decisive’ visit

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reached London on a private visit after attending Climate Implementation Summit in Sharm Al Sheikh, Egypt.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb announced the PM’s trip late on Tuesday night, stating that the premier had left for the United Kingdom on a private plane for a private visit. However, the premier’s sudden trip to London amid volatile political situation has given rise to speculation that important decisions would be made during the visit. PM Shehbaz is likely to consult with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on important issues, like the current domestic political situation, Imran Khan’s long march and upcoming appointment of new army chief. This is the prime minister’s second visit to the city since September where he had met with Nawaz a day after arriving in London to attend the state funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Following the prime minister’s previous visit, former financial czar Ishaq Dar had taken over as Pakistan’s finance minister again in a desperate move by the bigwigs of the PML-N not only to revive the country’s faltering economy but to regain its lost political capital ahead of the next general elections.

Meanwhile, PTI chief Imran Khan has announced that his party will be returning to the streets to resume its long march on Islamabad, which was disrupted after an attempt on his life, from Thursday (today) – exactly from the point he brushed with death three days ago.