SCBA calls for FIR ‘as demanded by Imran’

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has demanded the registration of the first information report (FIR) of the Wazirabad incident, saying that it should be “as demanded by former prime minister Imran Khan”. In a press release issued today, SCBA said that it was the fundamental right of every citizen to register an FIR.

“It is the failure of the state, not to register an FIR as demanded by the former Prime Minister which is illegal, without jurisdiction, and is completely in violation of the judgments of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, which requires that an F.I.R be registered as per the version of the complainant.” The association also said that it was the fundamental right of every citizen to hold peaceful protests. “It is the bounded duty of the state and the law enforcement agencies to protect the life, honor, and dignity of every citizen of Pakistan,” it added.