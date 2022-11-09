Two police officials embraced martyrdom and two others sustained injuries when some unknown assailants attacked the Ragzai police station in Bermal Tehsil in South Waziristan on Wednesday.

According to information, unidentified terrorists attacked a police station in Ragzai, where they killed two police officers and injured another two.

The terrorists also set to fire a police van parked outside the station.

After the attack, the assailants took away police weapons and one police car.

The policemen who were martyred in the attack were identified as Hameed Ullah and Farman Ullah.