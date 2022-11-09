Chris Jericho opens up about surprise appearance on ‘Terrifier 2’

Terrifier 2 features a surprise appearance from Chris Jericho, who nearly “puked” during his time on the slasher movie’s gory set. Damien Leone’s killer-clown sequel, distributed by Bloody Disgusting, was produced on a shoestring budget of just $250,000, most of which was funded by fans. Now, Terrifier 2 is a certifiable phenomenon, grossing nearly $8 million from its theatrical release in the US. Jericho, best known for being in the WWE, turns up at the end of Terrifier 2 for a brief cameo – his role may have been short, but he still nearly threw up. Chris Jericho plays Burke in Terrifier 2, an attendant in a psychiatric hospital where Victoria (Samantha Scaffidi) is being held following the events of the first movie.