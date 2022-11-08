Khawaja Salman Rafique diagnosed with dengue virus

Former minister and the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Khawaja Salman Rafique tested positive for the dengue virus on Tuesday.

Due to a recurring fever, the former minister was admitted to the hospital. He was later identified as having dengue illness.

The incidence of dengue is rising nationwide. Another victim of the deadly virus has died in Lahore. In contrast, 87 new dengue virus cases have emerged in the past 24 hours. At the city’s government facilities, 392 dengue patients are receiving treatment. In the past 24 hours, dengue larva have been discovered at 1342 locations throughout the city.

On the other hand, 71 people tested positive for the virus in Karachi during last 24 hours. Death toll in the city has mounted to 48.

Meanwhile, dengue virus detected in 26 new patients in Islamabad. Death toll in the federal capital has been mounted to 11. The number of dengue patients in Islamabad has reached the figure of 5,072.