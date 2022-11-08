Dollar rate today, USD to PKR – 8 Nov 2022, other currencies

The local unit has increased by 41 paisas in the interbank market as the Pakistani rupee keeps showing its resilience. On Tuesday, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), USD to PKR buying exchange rate was Rs221.5 as per Pakistan’s Interbank’ and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar was PKR 222. While, in the ‘open market’, the US dollar was traded between Rs225 to Rs228. Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan DATE BUYING SELLING 08Nov22 PKR 221.5 PKR 222 Yesterday, the USD closed at Rs221.66 as the Pakistani rupee appreciated by 0.12%. Other Major Currencies rate as per Pakistan’s Open market: Currency Symbol Buying Selling China Yuan CNY 30.64 30.89 Euro EUR 234 236 Japanese Yen JPY 1.48 1.53 Saudi Riyal SAR 62.5 63.1 U.A.E Dirham AED 64.7 65.3 UK Pound Sterling GBP 268 270.5