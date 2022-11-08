Dollar rate today, USD to PKR – 8 Nov 2022, other currencies

The local unit has increased by 41 paisas in the interbank market as the Pakistani rupee keeps showing its resilience.

On Tuesday, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), USD to PKR buying exchange rate was Rs221.5 as per Pakistan’s Interbank’ and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar was PKR 222.

While, in the ‘open market’, the US dollar was traded between Rs225 to Rs228.

Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan