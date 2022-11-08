Daily Times

Dollar rate today, USD to PKR – 8 Nov 2022, other currencies

Web Desk

The local unit has increased by 41 paisas in the interbank market as the Pakistani rupee keeps showing its resilience.

On Tuesday, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), USD to PKR buying exchange rate was Rs221.5 as per Pakistan’s Interbank’ and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar was PKR 222.

While, in the ‘open market’, the US dollar was traded between Rs225 to Rs228.

Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING
08Nov22 PKR 221.5 PKR 222

Yesterday, the USD closed at Rs221.66 as the Pakistani rupee appreciated by 0.12%.

Other Major Currencies rate as per Pakistan’s Open market:
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
CNY  China Yuan CNY 30.64 30.89
EUR  Euro EUR 234 236
JPY  Japanese Yen JPY 1.48 1.53
SAR  Saudi Riyal SAR 62.5 63.1
AED  U.A.E Dirham AED 64.7 65.3
GBP  UK Pound Sterling GBP 268 270.5

