YouTube to roll out “Go Live Together” co-streaming feature

Select creators will be able to go live on YouTube with a guest creator thanks to a new tool that YouTube plans to launch.

Only mobile devices not desktop computers will be able to co-stream content from The Creator Inside Channel.

Livestream allows for the rotation of visitors, although only one can be present at once. Some producers will be able to use this feature and go Live jointly in the coming weeks, with their stream feed displayed above their guests while they are live.

Creators will be required to enter information for the title, description, monetization options, thumbnails, and visibility settings before beginning a live stream. Visitors just need to click the invite link to enter the waiting area after choosing a creator for the “Invite a co-streamer” option.

YouTube will permit commercials to appear on the guest streams, giving the host the only financial benefit. Additionally, the stream won’t be visible on the guest’s channel, but the platform acknowledges that visibility is crucial for a creator and plans to implement it soon.

Similar Live functionality was recently added to TikTok’s platform, allowing producers to go live with up to five people. Additionally, Twitch made the capability available, allowing creators to go Live with numerous viewers at once.