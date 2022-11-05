Actively working for the cause of breast cancer, MoltyFoam putting extra efforts this time

At least one in every nine Pakistani women will develop breast cancer in their lives. Early detection of this disease can possibly prevent thousands of deaths. Therefore, raising awareness of this issue remained Master MoltyFoam’s top social priority during October. At least one in every nine Pakistani women will develop breast cancer in their lives. Early detection of this disease can possibly prevent thousands of deaths. Therefore, raising awareness of this issue remained Master MoltyFoam’s top social priority during October.

Just like every year, Master MoltyFoam dedicated Pintober to spread awareness for the cause of Breast Cancer in conjunction with ScarryAmmi, bringing the promise of hope. Because cancer is tough and so should our girls be, where losing is not even an option.

Master MoltyFoam's partnership with ScarryAmmi led to a wonderful event hosted by Govt Girls College, Gulberg. The event was aimed to highlight the importance of screening and early detection and to educate and encourage young girls and every woman out there to raise voice against this disease. A thorough information was presented on Breast Cancer awareness, its symptoms, its causes and how to examine oneself by qualified doctors. The event was not just about raising awareness but also to support the fighters and admiring the survivors primarily.

Master MoltyFoam’s partnership with ScarryAmmi led to a wonderful event hosted by Government Girls College, Gulberg. The event was aimed to highlight the importance of screening and early detection and to educate and encourage young girls and every woman out there to raise voice against this disease. A thorough information was presented on breast cancer awareness, its symptoms, its causes and how to examine oneself by qualified doctors. The event was not just about raising awareness but also to support the fighters and admiring the survivors primarily

As a result, there was an increase in engagement and interaction compared to the previous years, which shows that such campaigns are breaking the cultural taboo. Because cancer may have started the fight but it is us who are going to put an end to it.

For 50 years, Master MoltyFoam has championed better sleep and health initiatives through technology, science, and research in commitment to remaining number 1 and the most trusted brand in Pakistan. This year’s Breast Cancer awareness event was also marked as a consecutive effort to seamlessly fulfill the promise of hope and devotion towards the betterment of the country.

Pakistan having the highest rate of breast cancer in Asia – with every one in eight women at the risk of this disease, together with Master MoltyFoam, we can reach out to support thousands of women who are an epitome of strength for our nation and defeat breast cancer.

