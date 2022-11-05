Islamabad admn declines to allow PTI long march

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has petitioned the Islamabad High Court to dismiss the PTI’s request for permission to stage a public rally/sit-in in the federal capital.

The ICT administration pleaded with the court to deny the PTI‘s request for a NOC from the administration to stage its rally/sit-in in Islamabad in its miscellaneous petition, which was filed on Saturday. This was done in light of the grave security situation.

The ICT administration said in its appeal that Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, was in severe danger of losing his life, based on information sent by the security services. Additionally, the administration was unable to permit the PTI to hold its demonstration or sit-in in the nation’s capital due to the threat factor.

The PTI petition asking for the issuing of the NOC for a public rally was rejected at the request of the ICT administration to the Islamabad High Court.

The petition added that a person died and other people, including Imran Khan, were hurt in the gun attack on his container.

The assailant was detained and provided justifications for his attack in his confessional testimony.

The petition also expressed concern that the incident could be repeated by religious fanatics who broke into the protest. Extremist occurrences of this nature have already occurred in the past. These religious extremists murdered Salman Taseer, a former governor of Punjab, and Shahbaz Bhatti, the plea said.