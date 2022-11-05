Rupee gains 2 paisas against dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Friday appreciated by 2 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading to close at Rs 221.92 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 221.94. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of US dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 225.4 and Rs 227.7 respectively. The price of Euro against Rupee decreased by 24 paisa to close at Rs 216.82 against the previous close of Rs 217.06. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.50, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.90 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 248.79 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 251.69. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 60.41 and Rs 59.05 respectively.