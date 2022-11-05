Alizeh Shah steals the show with latest pictures

Actor Alizeh Shah took to the social media application Instagram to share her latest pictures that is going viral.

Alizeh Shah shared the viral pictures of her in a pink kurta with an earring for the fans. The actor used an emoji as a caption. The celebrity’s click got more than 10,000 likes. She received heartwarming comments from the application’s users.

Alizeh Shah has an immense fan following on social media platforms. She shares pictures and videos of her projects and personal life with her millions of followers.

The celebrity dazzled the users of the visual-sharing platform by sharing clicks of her in a dashing blue outfit.

Moreover, the pictures of her in a purple tee and denim jeans blew social media away.

The actor has worked in superhit projects too with ”Dil Mom Ka Diya” and “Mera Dil Mera Dushman” being some of them.

She is currently playing the leading role of Romaisa in serial “Taqdeer”. Her character is that of a family’s only daughter whose wish is everyone’s command. However, she is not very proud of it and her humble and innocent nature makes her loved by all.

The cast also features Sami Khan, Javed Sheikh, Ainee Zaidi, Asim Mehmood, Amna Malik, Hamza, Aadil Hussain, Khalid Anum, Saba Faisal, Zain Afzal, Aliya Ali, Maryam Noor, Anushay and Hina Rizvi.

“Taqdeer” airs Monday to Thursday at 9PM PST only on ARY Digital.